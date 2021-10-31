Fresno State runs over No. 21 San Diego State

CARSON, Calif. — Fresno State’s top running back Ronnie Rivers was sidelined Saturday night with a lower leg injury, however, for the second week in a row, Jordan Mims stepped up in that position.

Mims ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs topped No. 21 San Diego State, 30-20, handing the Aztecs their first loss of the season.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was 25-of-42 for 306 passing yards and a touchdown, his only passing touchdown coming in the second quarter to Keric Wheatfall to put the Bulldogs up 14-0.

The Bulldogs’ defense forced three turnovers and held the Aztecs to just 38 rushing yards in the first half.

Fresno State wins the Old Oil Can rivalry and improves to 7-2 on the season, 4-1 in Mountain West play.

Next up, the Bulldogs welcome Boise State on Saturday, November 6th. Kickoff at Bulldog Stadium is set for 4pm PT.