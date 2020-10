FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team has released its first photos from fall camp through its Twitter account.

You can see in the photos, most players are wearing masks, as is head coach Kalen DeBoer. Due to COVID-19, media is not allowed to attend any practices for the time being.

The Bulldogs’ first game is expected to take place on Saturday, October 24th. The Mountain West has yet to release its condensed 8-game schedule for the 2020 season.