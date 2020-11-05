Fresno State preps for UNLV’s Charles Williams

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State football team will hit the road and face UNLV this Saturday at 12:30pm PT.

The Bulldogs are getting ready to face one of the most dynamic running backs in the Mountain West, Charles Williams.

Williams is a valley product who went to Bullard High School. He didn’t get much interest from Fresno State while he was a Knight, but that was with a different coaching staff.

Williams is now a senior with the Rebels and this weekend will likely be the last time he gets to play against his hometown team.

“Certainly he’s always going to be motivated to play us,” said Kalen DeBoer Fresno State’s head football coach. “He’s shifty. He’s not just elusive, but packs a punch, has explosiveness. He’s a guy we definitely gotta be aware of. Great football player and we gotta be ready to know where he’s at.”

Fresno State’s defensive coordinator William Inge knows that the Bulldogs need to focus in on Williams.

“Number 8 is someone you gotta know where he is on the football field and again it’s great to see someone from the valley who is doing well,” explained Inge. “We don’t want it to happen at another program, we want it to be right here, but giving him all his due respect, it’s really good to see him doing well.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.