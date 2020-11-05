Fresno State preps for UNLV’s Charles Williams

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State football team will hit the road and face UNLV this Saturday at 12:30pm PT.

The Bulldogs are getting ready to face one of the most dynamic running backs in the Mountain West, Charles Williams.

Williams is a valley product who went to Bullard High School. He didn’t get much interest from Fresno State while he was a Knight, but that was with a different coaching staff.

Williams is now a senior with the Rebels and this weekend will likely be the last time he gets to play against his hometown team.

“Certainly he’s always going to be motivated to play us,” said Kalen DeBoer Fresno State’s head football coach. “He’s shifty. He’s not just elusive, but packs a punch, has explosiveness. He’s a guy we definitely gotta be aware of. Great football player and we gotta be ready to know where he’s at.”

Fresno State’s defensive coordinator William Inge knows that the Bulldogs need to focus in on Williams.

“Number 8 is someone you gotta know where he is on the football field and again it’s great to see someone from the valley who is doing well,” explained Inge. “We don’t want it to happen at another program, we want it to be right here, but giving him all his due respect, it’s really good to see him doing well.”