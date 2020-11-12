Fresno State men’s basketball picked 8th in MW preseason poll

FRESNO, Calif. — Ahead of the Mountain West men’s basketball virtual media days, the conference released its preseason polls, voted on by the media.

San Diego State has been predicted to win the regular-season title with 14 first-place votes. While Fresno State was picked to finish 8th behind Boise State, Utah State, UNLV, Colorado State, Nevada and New Mexico.

Wyoming, Air Force and San Jose State round out the eleven teams.

The Fresno State men just returned to the court on Sunday after a 14-day quarantine due to two members of the program testing positive for COVID-19.

“I know I’ve had that little stick put up my nose way more times than 15 than being around my team since March,” says Bulldogs’ head coach Justin Hutson. “We’ve had two quarantines, 28 days of quarantines. Then you add ten new guys so you’re saying ‘what are your expectations?’ to get better every day and go out and compete and see where we’re gonna be.”

Fresno State returns just one starter from last year’s team in sophomore forward Orlando Robinson.

The Bulldogs open up the 2020 season at home on Wednesday, November 25th against William Jessup University.

To read more about the 2020 preseason Mountain West men’s basketball polls visit here.