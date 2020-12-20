Fresno State men top Fresno Pacific after three week hiatus

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State men’s basketball team returned to the court after missing over three weeks due to COVID-19 issues. The Bulldogs were able to top Fresno Pacific 78-65 in their first game back and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Cal Poly transfer Junior Ballard had a team-high 17 points in his Fresno State debut, while Orlando Robinson had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tulsa transfer, Isaiah Hill, added 12 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Fresno Pacific was led by senior forward Aamondae Coleman who had a game-high 24 points with 10 rebounds.

Fresno State will get ready for Mountain West play at Colorado State on December 28th.

