Fresno State men and women top New Mexico in series finales

The Fresno State men (7-6, 5-6 MW) finished the sweep over New Mexico on Saturday, winning 65-55.

The Bulldogs have now won five straight homes games and improves to 7-1 at the Save Mart Center.

Fresno State junior guard Junior Ballard scored a game-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Deon Stroud added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Anthony Holland finished with 10 points.

The ‘Dogs will host Utah State for a two-game series beginning on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Fresno State women bounced back and won by 22, 91-69, after falling to New Mexico by two on Thursday.

The Bulldogs went on a 22-2 run against the Lobos in the 4th quarter.

Sophomore guard Haley Cavinder finished with a double-double, 21 points and 14 rebounds while senior Bree DeLaney added 19 points in just 20 minutes off the bench.

The women will remain on the road and face Utah State for two games beginning on Thursday.