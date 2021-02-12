Fresno State men and women top Air Force on Thursday

(KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno State men’s basketball team won its first road game of the season on Thursday. The Bulldogs beat Air Force, 69-63 and improve to 8-7 overall, 6-7 in Mountain West play.

Fresno State junior guard Junior Ballard, led the team with 17 points.

As a team, the Bulldogs shot 60 percent from the field, and 50 percent from long range.

The two will play again on Saturday at 12pm PT.

Meanwhile, the Fresno State women won its fifth straight game and completed the 2-game sweep over Air Force, winning 62-54.

Sophomore guard Haley Cavinder led the ‘Dogs with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Hanna Cavinder added 17 points.

The ‘Dogs were down ten at halftime, but outscored the Falcons 25-6 in the third quarter.

Fresno State will get some much-needed rest before they head to San Diego State for a 2-game series beginning on Saturday, February 20th.