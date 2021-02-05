Fresno State men and women split vs. Utah State

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State men’s basketball team fell to Utah State 69-53, snapping a 5-game homestand winning streak at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State drops to 7-7 overall, and 5-7 in Mountain West play.

The Bulldogs didn’t have a single player finish in double digits.

Fresno State senior Christian Gray had a team-high nine points, while Orlando Robinson added eight points.

Utah State’s Neemias Queta had a game-high 14 points, five rebounds and five blocks.

The two will play again on Saturday at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the Fresno State women were only up one at halftime against Utah State, but was able to pull away in the second half and win 90-62.

The ‘Dogs were led by sophomore guard Hanna Cavinder who put up 18 points with 7 assists. Maddi Utti added 16 points and Bree Delaney chipped in 15 points.

Haley Cavinder recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Game two of this series tips off at 1pm PT in Logan.