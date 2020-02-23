Fresno State men and women go all in vs. Nevada

The Fresno State men’s basketball team lost 78-76 on the road to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday night at the Lawlor Events Center.

Fresno State (10-18, 6-11 Mountain West) built an early 12-point lead and led by nine inside of six and a half minutes to go before Nevada (18-10, 11-5 MW) mounted its comeback bid.

Meanwhile, following its first loss in 59 days, the Fresno State women responded by nearly leading from start to finish in defeating Nevada 69-58 on Saturday afternoon. Defensively, the Bulldogs held the Wolf Pack to 35.3 percent from the floor.

Maddi Utti led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Starting on Senior Day, Jordanna Porter scored 13 points, knocking down 3-of-5 from 3. Haley Cavinder was also in double figures with 10 points along with grabbing five rebounds and dishing five assists.

Bulldog Insider Podcast