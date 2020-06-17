Fresno State pitcher Jaime Arias signs with Cleveland Indians

FRESNO, Calif. — There were no Fresno State Bulldogs taken in last week’s Major League Baseball draft, snapping a 43-year streak. However, this year’s draft was only five rounds instead of the normal 40 rounds due to COVID-19.

Fresno State junior left-handed pitcher Jaime Arias signed with the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Arias made four starts in the shortened season, going 2-1 with a 3.75 ERA.

In 2019, he recorded 12 saves, tied for the second-most saves in a single-season in program history. As a sophomore, Arias was a first-team All-Mountain West selection and a Third-Team All-American.

