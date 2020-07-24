Fresno State LB Justin Rice tabbed MW Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

FRESNO, Calif. — Since joining the Mountain West Conference, Fresno State has had two players earn Mountain West Defensive Players of the Year. Phillip Thomas in 2012 and Jeff Allison in 2018. The media has projected Fresno State senior linebacker Justin Rice to be next.

On Thursday, Rice was tabbed he Mountain West Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, which is voted by select media members.

Last season, Rice was named first team all-conference and led the ‘Dogs in most tackles.

Also on Thursday, Fresno State senior running back Ronnie Rivers was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, which is given to the most versatile college football player.

Rivers is able to use his speed and agility in the backfield and is also the Bulldogs’ primary punt returner.