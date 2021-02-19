Fresno State Kickoff Classic opens up with a bang

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team opened up its home schedule with a sweep over Pacific to improve to 2-0 at home, 2-3 overall.

In game 1, the Bulldogs hit four home runs to beat the Tigers 9-0 in 5 innings. Two from freshman Keahiele Mattson, one from redshirt freshman Lexie Webb and one by senior Kelcey Carrasco.

Senior pitcher Hailey Dolcini was dominant in the circle and recorded 10 strikeouts while only allowing three hits.

Fresno State would take game 2, 4-3 in a close battle. Carrasco hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure the victory.

Dolcini closed the game and recorded her first save of the season.

Fresno State improves to 17-0 at Margie Wright Diamond that dates back to 2020.

The Bulldogs will host No. 10 Oregon on Saturday at 6pm PT.