Fresno State junior guard Mustafa Lawrence enters transfer portal

FRESNO, Calif. — Just a day after Fresno State sophomore guard Aguir Agau entered the NCAA transfer portal, junior guard Mustafa Lawrence is the latest to follow suit.

He becomes the third Bulldog to do so, according to 247Sports. Lazaro Rojas entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Lawrence played in 18 games, and started 8 while while averaging 6.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

Lawrence transferred to Fresno State from Tallahassee Community College. As a sophomore at TCC, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, where he earned All-American and all-conference honors.