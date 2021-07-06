Fresno State introduces new head softball coach Stacy May-Johnson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The new Fresno State head softball coach will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

The hiring announcement of coach Stacy May-Johnson comes on the heels of the news that former head coach Linda Garza would be leaving the program.

Garza, who had been the Bulldogs’ coach since the 2017 season, was officially on a ‘leave of absence’ for the last couple of months. On June 15, it was announced that she would be “stepping down.”

“I would like to thank Coach Garza for her contributions to Fresno State and for her work to uphold our Bulldog tradition of championships,” said Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey in a news release. “She is a passionate coach who added another historic chapter to the legacy of our softball program and helped position us for success in the future. We wish her all the best.”

Former Fresno State outfielder Kaitlyn Jennings opened up recently on Twitter about an incident she says she had with Garza.

“Coach Garza then grabbed me again by the front of my jersey, and shoved me into the dugout wall, holding me there while she continued to yell at me for saying something to the umpire,” Jennings tweeted. “She only let go of me after I said, ‘You can’t do this right now, there’s people around.’”

Officials say new coach May-Johnson has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley University.