Fresno State impressed with Hanford’s Tyler Mello

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State true freshman linebacker Tyler Mello has been making an impact on special teams for the Bulldogs. Against Colorado State, he made a memorable hit on opening kickoff.

“The one thing that you don’t have to tell Tyler Mello to do is to tell him to hurry up,” explained William Inge, Fresno State’s Defensive Coordinator. “He is one of those Bulldogs that you have to say ‘whoa’ instead of ‘sic ’em’ and we love it.”

Mello went to Hanford High School and has earned quite the nickname.

“I think the biggest reason is that he’s a fan favorite, is being from Hanford, home of Superior Dairy ice cream. Everybody calls him the Ice Cream Man,” Inge said.

According to Inge, the Ice Cream Man is more on the quiet side during practice but is always putting in the work.

“He’s just a quiet, mild-mannered, humble, hardworking individual. Which is exactly what the valley is all about,” Inge explained. “We are so thrilled he’s on our football team and we’re gonna find ways to get him on the football field.”

Fresno State will travel and face UNLV this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12:30pm PT on CBS Sports Network.