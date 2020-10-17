Fresno State has confidence in its offense

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State football team is now just eight days away from its season opener as the Bulldogs get ready to take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors on October 24th.

The team hasn’t announced its starting quarterback yet, but during Friday’s Zoom press conference, junior wide receiver Chris Coleman is confident in their offense.

“I don’t want to go too in depth, but there’s gonna be some numbers put up,” explained Coleman. “I’m really excited for the receiving corps. We’re not as young anymore. I feel like the tempo is gonna be way faster, we’re gonna be making a lot more explosive plays than what we have made in the past.”

You can watch the Bulldogs’ season opener vs. Hawai’i on KSEE24 at 4:37pm PT with a pregame show beginning at 4pm with our Sports Central team.