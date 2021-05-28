Fresno State football will play on Thanksgiving vs. longtime rival

FRESNO, Calif. — Thanksgiving football has extended beyond the NFL. On Thursday, we learned that the Fresno State football team will travel to take on longtime rival San Jose State on Thanksgiving this upcoming season.

It’s rare, but it’s not the first time.

The last time the Bulldogs and Spartans met on Thanksgiving was reportedly 65 years ago, back in 1956.

The game will air either on FOX or FS1, and a kickoff time has yet to be announced.

FOX Sports and the Pac-12 Network will air five Fresno State games in 2021.

Fresno State at Oregon on Saturday, September 4th (11 a.m. kickoff) and Fresno State at UCLA on Saturday, September 18th (7:45 p.m. kickoff) will air on the Pac-12 Network.

FOX Sports picked up three Fresno State games, including when the Bulldogs visit Wyoming on Saturday, October 16th, host Nevada on Saturday, October 23rd and travel to San Jose State on Thursday, November 25th.

The times for those three games have not yet been announced.