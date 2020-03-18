Fresno State football set to host Cal Poly in 2021 and 2022

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State football team is set to host the Cal Poly Mustangs in 2021 and 2022. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

The Mustangs will travel 145 miles from San Luis Obispo to Fresno for two games that will be played on September 11, 2021 and September 3, 2022 at Bulldog Stadium.

Fresno State and Cal Poly first met on the gridiron in 1922 and have have faced each other 44 times. The Bulldogs have won the last seven meetings and hold a 32-10-2 all-time record vs. the Mustangs.

Fresno State will pay Cal Poly $390,000 for the 2021 game, according to fbsschedules.com.

Cal Poly is the Bulldogs third scheduled non-conference opponent in 2021.

Fresno State is set to play at Oregon on September 4, 2021 and at UCLA on September 18, 2021.