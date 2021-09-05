Fresno State comes up short against No. 11 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team was able to hang with No. 11 Oregon on Saturday, but came up short and fell to the Ducks 31-24 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon took a 14-0 lead before the Bulldogs got on the board with a 33-yard field goal by placekicker Abraham Montano.

Oregon went up 21-6 in the second quarter, but with time winding down before halftime, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Cropper.

Oregon would head into the locker room up 21-13.

In the third quarter, Haener ran for a 2-yard touchdown to cap off an 85-yard drive. Fresno State would tie it up at 21 after completing a 2-point conversion pass to Juan Rodriguez.

Both teams would exchange field goals to tie the game at 24.

Haener fumbled the ball after trying to extend a play late in the 4th quarter and Oregon capitalized. Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown scored a go-ahead 30-yard rushing touchdown to put Oregon on top 31-24. Ducks open up the 2021 season 1-0, while Fresno State falls to 1-1.

The Bulldogs will host Cal Poly next Saturday at 7pm PT.