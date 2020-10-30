Fresno State beats Colorado State, wins first game under head coach Kalen DeBoer

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State bounced back on a short week to beat Colorado State, 38-17, as Kalen DeBoer notches his first win as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

Senior running back Ronnie Rivers ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and he also caught five passes for 69 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Like DeBoer, junior quarterback Jake Haener also recorded his first win as a Bulldog. The transfer from Washington, who threw three interceptions in Fresno State’s season-opening loss to Hawai’i on Saturday, was 22 of 32 for 311 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday against Colorado State.

Sophomore defensive back Evan Williams led Fresno State’s defense with eight tackles (seven of them solo).

Fresno State (1-1) will now play on the road for the first time in this pandemic-shortened season. The Bulldogs’ next game is at UNLV on Saturday, November 7th. The Rebels share Allegiant Stadium with former Bulldog Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

