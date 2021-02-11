Fresno State baseball picked 2nd; three ‘Dogs named to preseason All-MW team

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State has been picked to finish second in the preseason Mountain West Coaches’ Poll. The Diamond ‘Dogs received one of seven first-place votes, while San Diego State picked up the remaining six.

New Mexico and UNLV were tied for third, Nevada in fifth and Air Force and San Jose State sixth and seventh, respectively.

The Bulldogs return 27 players from the 2020 season and three of those returners have been named to the preseason All-Mountain West team. Senior catcher Zach Presno, senior pitcher Nikoh Mitchell and junior Ryan Higgins, who can play infield or outfield.

Fresno State opens up the 2021 season on Friday, February 19th at UC Irvine at 3 pm PT.