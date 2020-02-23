Fresno State baseball falls to UW on Saturday; Bulldog softball doubles up on Chicago

FRESNO, Calif. — Despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, the Diamond ‘Dogs were unable to come through falling 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to Washington at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.

Fresno State (2-3) was limited to two hits in the contest by four Washington (4-2) pitchers.

Salute to Services Weekend wraps up on Sunday with the final game of the series at 1:05 p.m. Active military and veterans get into the game for free and kids can run the bases after the game!

Meanwhile, across the street senior Schuylar Broussard powered Fresno State past UIC with three multi-base hits and three RBIs in the Bulldogs’ 6-3 victory on Saturday night at Margie Wright Diamond.

Fresno State (12-3) remains a perfect 9-0 at home this season. Broussard went 3-of-4 at the plate with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Junior pitcher Danielle East recorded her first save of the season, pitching 2.1 innings and did not allow a hit and recorded three strikeouts.

Fresno State will face Pacific for the final game of the Fresno State Invitational on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Bulldog Insider Podcast