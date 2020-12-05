Fresno State and Nevada prep for offensive battle

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State and Nevada are getting ready for an offensive battle Saturday night at 6pm PT, a game that was originally set to kickoff at 7:30pm.

The Bulldogs and Wolf Pack have two of the top offenses in the Mountain West conference with most offensive yards per game.

The ‘Dogs average 467 yards per game, while the Pack average 447 yards per game.

Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs leads the conference with most receiving touchdowns this season with nine.

“The one thing we all know, my man Doubs is one of the fastest athletes in the conference,” explained William Inge, Fresno State’s defensive coordinator. “So what you have to do is make sure that you don’t beat yourself and that you minimize getting the ball thrown over the top of the defense.”

Meanwhile, the Pack will have to try and stop Ronnie Rivers which has been a tough task for opposing teams so far this season. Rivers has nine touchdowns this year with seven rushing TDs.

“I think their most dangerous with their skill players, especially at the running back position,” says Nevada senior linebacker Lawson Hall. “Ronnie Rivers is an outstanding player and he has been in this conference for awhile. We’re gonna have to do a good job containing him as well as containing the quarterback.”

Fresno State enters Week 7 with a 3-1 record after missing its last two games due to COVID-19 issues. Nevada is 5-1 after falling to Hawai’i on the islands last week.