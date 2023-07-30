FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Pro-Am wrapped up its second year on Sunday in front of thousands of people at Fresno City College.

And it did so with plenty of star power.

The Pro-Am, an organized summer league, held two games on Sunday: its championship game, followed by an NBA game.

Quincy Pondexter and Rudy Gay were in the starting lineup for the NBA game, a high-scoring affair where the Pro-Am all-stars beat Team NBA, 121-119.

Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer was one of the coaches for the NBA game, along with boxer Jose Ramirez. And Pondexter used Sunday’s event as a way to organize a back-to-school giveaway.