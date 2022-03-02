FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Pacific is hosting the PacWest Tournament this year, but the tournament is over for the Sunbird men.

They lost to Academy of Art on Wednesday, 63-57.

Fresno Pacific, the No. 5 seed, held a four-point lead at halftime against the No. 4 Urban Knights. Jelani Watson-Gayle scored a team-high 15 points for FPU, while Darrin Person, Jr (Immanuel High School) added 13.

These teams were meeting for the second time in less than a week, with Academy of Art winning the earlier game as well (85-82 on Saturday at the Special Events Center).