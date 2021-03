GOLDEN, Colo. — In its first ever NCAA Division II Tournament appearance, the Fresno Pacific men’s basketball team fell to Biola in the first round, 76-74.

Sunbirds senior Aamondae Coleman finished with a game-high 26 points in 29 minutes, while going 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

Junior guard Nate Kendricks added 18 points while senior Adrian Antunez finished with 11 points.

FPU finishes their season with an 11-5 overall record, including an 8-2 record against Division II opponents.