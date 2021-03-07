Fresno Pacific men earns first NCAA Tournament bid

(KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Pacific men’s basketball team earned an at-large berth into the DII NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, for the first time in program history.

“What we’ve been through for the past four years, this just feels amazing,” explained FPU senior Adrian Antunez. “This is just one of the greatest feelings ever.”

The Sunbirds grabbed the sixth and final seed and will face 3-seed Biola on Friday at 5pm PT in Golden, Colorado.

The winner of that game will face host Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

“It’s a blessing, honestly thanks to the man above for putting us in this position,” said FPU senior Aamondae Coleman. “Our job’s not done, we’re not finished, not satisfied and we’re gonna get back to work tomorrow and get to it,” explained Coleman.

