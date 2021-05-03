Fresno native Quincy Pondexter hired as an assistant basketball coach at his alma mater, Washington

Quincy Pondexter has said that his senior year at the University of Washington was the best year of his life.

Pondexter, a Fresno native and a former standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School, averaged 19.3 ppg as a senior for the Huskies in leading them to the Sweet 16.

Eleven years later, Pondexter is returning to campus.

“I always knew that at some point, I would come back to Seattle because my heart has always been at UW,” said Pondexter in a news release announcing his hire on Monday as an assistant coach on Mike Hopkins’ staff.

Quincy Pondexter played at Washington from 2006-2010. Ranked No. 5 on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,786 points, he would go on to be a first-round NBA draft pick and play eight seasons in the league.

For the last several years, Pondexter has spent part of his summers running an annual basketball camp in Fresno.

“We are thrilled to add Quincy to our staff,” said Hopkins in that same news release. “His Husky pride runs deep and what he accomplished as a player both in college and in the NBA is going be a great role model for our players.”

Washington was 5-21 last season.