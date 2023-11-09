SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native Quali Conley is in his first season at San José State, and he has made an immediate impact on the team.

Conley, a junior, is a running back who began his college football career at Utah Tech. The 5’10” Conley has scored eight touchdowns for the Spartans in 2023, alternating with senior Kairee Robinson in SJSU’s backfield.

“The playcalling doesn’t stop. I feel like it’s one of the best one-two punches in the nation,” said Conley.

The Spartans (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West) host Fresno State (8-1, 4-1 MW) on Saturday.

“Kairee and Quali, a two-headed monster,” said San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. “They make my job easier with the run game. Quali has done nothing but impress all of us.”

San José State head football coach Brent Brennan shared that Quali Conley has been able to accelerate his learning process since arriving at the school. It has enabled him to get on the field quickly and make plays for the Spartans.

“He’s so serious about being a good player” said Brennan.

And there are two Conleys on the Spartans’ roster.

Quali Conley has a younger brother, Imari, who is a freshman defensive back. They both starred at Central High School in Fresno.

“It’s nice playing with him at the next level,” said Quali. “There’s more competition here so I feel like we’re all going at each other a little bit more. I’m pushing him more.”

The Conley brothers only played together in high school for one season, when Quali was a senior and Imari was a freshman.

“Two young men who make great decisions, work hard in school, and work incredibly hard on the football field,” said Brennan. “It’s awesome you can see them looking out for each other, that brotherly love.”

This Saturday is the ‘Battle for the Valley.’ It is a rivalry game between San José State and Fresno State that dates back to 1921. The Spartans are looking to claim the Valley Trophy for the first time since 2019.

“I’m taking it kind of personally” said Quali Conley. “(Fresno State) had two chances to get me. Out of high school, and then in the portal. I’m taking it kind of personal but I won’t let that affect my game.”

Kickoff between Fresno State and San José State is at for 7:30pm at CEFCU Stadium.