FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Central Valley native Andre Chachere is headed to Super Bowl LVII.

Chachere, a former Clovis West High School wide receiver and safety, is on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship to advance to the big game in Glendale, AZ on February 12th.

“Its unbelievable. We talked about going to sleep and waking up pinching ourselves to see if it was real,” said Derrick Chachere, Andre’s father. “We look forward to it and we’re so proud of him.”

The Philadelphia defensive back saw action in seven games for the Eagles this season, after playing in every game for them in 2021.

“A lot of pride that’s for sure. We’ll come up to each other and watch him on the television and say, ‘Hey! That’s your son.’ We’re just very proud,” said Romy Chachere, Andre’s mother.

Andre Chachere worked his way to the NFL. The San Jose State graduate got his first shot in the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2018. He has also spent time with Detroit, Arizona, Carolina and Indianapolis before landing in Philadelphia.

Romy and Derrick Chachere plan on attending the Super Bowl in Glendale.

“I think if we start walking this week, we’ll get there haha,” laughed Derrick. “Getting there is not going to be an issue. We would do anything to get there and watch.”

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.