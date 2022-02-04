Fresno Monsters keep hockey tradition alive in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Hockey is always one of the marquee attractions of the Winter Olympics and Fresno has a long history of hockey, dating back to the 1940s with the Fresno Falcons.

The Falcons no longer exist, but another team is keeping the hockey tradition going.

19-year-old Jacob Gagnon has been playing hockey since he was four years old and says he loves just about everything about the sport.

“Skating, hitting, scoring, all the good stuff.”

The Reedley High School graduate is the captain of the Fresno Monsters. A junior-league team in the United States Premier Hockey League, but don’t let the word junior fool you.

These are 16 to 21-year-old’s playing a very high level of hockey, comparable to the junior college level of football or basketball.

“They hear junior hockey, they start to think smaller kids, you know, not as much contact, no fighting and stuff like that,” said Cody Key Fresno Monsters head coach. “Then you come watch a game and they’re fast, they’re big, they’re strong.”

The Monsters feature a handful of local players like Gagnon and some coaches with Valley ties, like Cody Key, a former Monsters player who was born and raised in Fresno.

But they also recruit nationally and internationally.

“We got guys from Kazakstan, Russia, Canada, come from all over, it’s nice to get a little bit of their culture,” said Gagnon.

20-year-old Mikhail Gavrilenko came all the way from Kazakstan when he was only 16.

“Like my agent sent me here, and after I came here, I didn’t even think to go somewhere else, it’s like, in my opinion, it’s the best organization in this league,” said Gavrilenko.

Four to 500 people from the Valley’s tight-knit hockey community regularly attend the team’s games at the Gateway Ice Center.

Before the pandemic, in recent seasons, they were putting a couple thousand people into the Selland Arena when the Monsters played a few weekend games there.

“The level of support for the Monsters in the community of Fresno is unreal. We have the most loyal fans of any junior hockey league organization that I’ve seen anywhere,” said Jeff Blair Fresno Monsters owner.