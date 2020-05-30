Fresno Grizzlies set to furlough employees beginning June 1st

FRESNO, Calif. — COVID-19 has had a major economic impact on businesses, organizations and franchises throughout the world, and with the uncertainty of a Minor League Baseball season this year, the Fresno Grizzlies had to make some tough decisions.

Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President, sent this statement to Sports Central:

“Due to the uncertainty facing the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, we recently notified our team that we would begin temporary furloughs of staff starting June 1. As with many small businesses, the impact of COVID-19 has forced us to modify our operations. Our entire staff took a 20% pay reduction in April as we awaited more clarity, but we have now had to consider the possibility of a year without Grizzlies baseball while the timeline to host other major events remains uncertain as well. The Grizzlies know that baseball will come back stronger than ever from this disruption and we will be working tirelessly on a plan for the return of our full-time staff members and look forward to bringing back the hundreds of gameday employees, as soon as possible.” – Derek Franks, Grizzlies President