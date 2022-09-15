FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The last time the Fresno Grizzlies made it to the postseason in back-to-back years was in 1955 and 1956 when they were known as the Fresno Cardinals.

That was 66 years ago!

That 1955 team won 104 games, and is still the only team in California League history to win 100 games in a season. (By the way, that team is being inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame next week.)

This year’s Grizzlies won 83 games, good enough to win both halves. And good enough to beat San Jose in Game 1 of the Northern Divisional Series on Tuesday, as well as in Game 2 on Thursday, 7-3.

Jordan Beck got the scoring started for Fresno on Thursday, driving in Adael Amador with the first run of the game on a single in the bottom of the first inning. A second run would score on a wild pitch, as Benny Montgomery scampered home with runners on the corners.

The Grizzlies would watch the Giants tie the game 3-3 in the fifth, before they score four runs in the bottom of the fifth to go on to win, 7-3. They eliminate the Giants, and advance to the California League championship series where they will face Lake Elsinore in a best-of-three series beginning on Sunday.