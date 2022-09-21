FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame (FCAHOF) is enshrining a new class of individuals and teams on Wednesday.
We are so excited to welcome these athletes into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.Gena Strang-Behrens FCAHOF President
The following is the class of 2022:
- Marian Battles
- Mac Foster
- Connie Gooch
- Kathleen McCarthy
- Ron Scott
- 1955 Fresno Cardinals
- 1974-1976 Hoover High School girls basketball
Marian Battles:
- Worked 35 years as a high school volleyball coach at Kerman, Yosemite and Buchanan
- After retiring in 2012, she was the second-winningest coach in Central Section history
Mac Foster:
- He is inducted posthumously after passing away in 2010
- Graduate of Washington Union High School
- Professional boxer who won his first 24 fights via knockout
- In 1970, he was ranked as the world’s No. 1 heavyweight contender
Connie Gooch:
- Was a standout basketball player at Hoover High School
- Member of the first two section championship teams in school history
- She would go on to play at UNLV, Fresno City and Fresno State as the first woman from Fresno to receive a full college scholarship to play basketball
Kathleen McCarthy:
- Still holds the record for women at San Joaquin Country Club (67)
- Graduate of San Joaquin Memorial High School, she was a three-time first-team all-American at Stanford who had the distinction of being the first golfer to record back-to-back eagles in a USGA event
Ron Scott:
- Recently retired as the head baseball coach at Fresno City College
- The all-time winningest coach in California community college history, Scott led the Rams to 1,100 wins and one state championship in 34 years
1955 Fresno Cardinals:
- Considered one of the best minor league baseball teams of all time
- With a record of 104-43, the Cardinals are the only team in California League history to win 100 games in a season
1974-1976 Hoover High School girls basketball teams
- Won three consecutive section championships
- They were the first section championships contested in girls basketball, as 1974 was the first year that the sport was sanctioned by the CIF