FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame (FCAHOF) is enshrining a new class of individuals and teams on Wednesday.

We are so excited to welcome these athletes into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.

Gena Strang-Behrens FCAHOF President

The following is the class of 2022:

  • Marian Battles
  • Mac Foster
  • Connie Gooch
  • Kathleen McCarthy
  • Ron Scott
  • 1955 Fresno Cardinals
  • 1974-1976 Hoover High School girls basketball

Marian Battles:

  • Worked 35 years as a high school volleyball coach at Kerman, Yosemite and Buchanan
  • After retiring in 2012, she was the second-winningest coach in Central Section history

Mac Foster:

  • He is inducted posthumously after passing away in 2010
  • Graduate of Washington Union High School
  • Professional boxer who won his first 24 fights via knockout
  • In 1970, he was ranked as the world’s No. 1 heavyweight contender

Connie Gooch:

  • Was a standout basketball player at Hoover High School
  • Member of the first two section championship teams in school history
  • She would go on to play at UNLV, Fresno City and Fresno State as the first woman from Fresno to receive a full college scholarship to play basketball

Kathleen McCarthy:

  • Still holds the record for women at San Joaquin Country Club (67)
  • Graduate of San Joaquin Memorial High School, she was a three-time first-team all-American at Stanford who had the distinction of being the first golfer to record back-to-back eagles in a USGA event

Ron Scott:

  • Recently retired as the head baseball coach at Fresno City College
  • The all-time winningest coach in California community college history, Scott led the Rams to 1,100 wins and one state championship in 34 years

1955 Fresno Cardinals:

  • Considered one of the best minor league baseball teams of all time
  • With a record of 104-43, the Cardinals are the only team in California League history to win 100 games in a season

1974-1976 Hoover High School girls basketball teams

  • Won three consecutive section championships
  • They were the first section championships contested in girls basketball, as 1974 was the first year that the sport was sanctioned by the CIF