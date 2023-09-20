FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday night, the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame welcomes the class of 2023.

James Patrick is the winningest high school baseball coach in Central Section history. He retired

in May of 2019 with a career record of 757-272-3. Patrick spent the bulk of his career at Clovis

High School, leading the Cougars to nine section championships and two national championships.

Jaime Ramirez is the head men’s soccer coach at Fresno Pacific. The winningest coach in FPU

history, he is also a former Sunbird player after a standout career at Clovis High School. He was

a three-time NAIA all-American from 1977-1980.

Todd Riech broke the NCAA record in the javelin as a senior at Fresno State in 1994. Two

weeks later, he won the national title in the javelin at the U.S. Outdoor Track & Field

Championships. He represented the United States in the javelin at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Rolland (pronounced “Raw-lund”) Todd was the first-ever head coach of the NBA’s Portland

Trail Blazers. A native of Strathmore, Todd played basketball at Fresno State in the 1950’s where

his roommate was Jerry Tarkanian. Todd scored 965 points in 64 games with the Bulldogs.

The 1968 Fresno State men’s tennis team won the Division II national championship. The

Bulldogs had an 11-1 record in dual meets that year, and they defeated Cal State Los Angeles to

win the title. In addition, Jim Powers and Gary Ogden won the national title in doubles.