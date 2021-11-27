Fresno City’s football season ends in San Mateo as Rams lose to Bulldogs for second time in 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGPE) – Two weeks ago, Fresno City College lost to Reedley College in the ‘Battle for the Pump’ game. It was the first time in 12 years that Reedley got to keep the pump.

That game was also the last game of the regular season, and there was only one other game the Rams lost this season: San Mateo.

They got their chance for revenge on Saturday, but instead it was the Bulldogs who came out victorious on their home field as San Mateo beat Fresno City, 31-14. The loss ended the Rams’ season in the first round of the NorCal regional playoffs.

San Mateo wide receiver Mason Starling had 14 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the win.