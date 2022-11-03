REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College football team has won four games in a row. Most recently, the Rams dominated Contra Costa, 41-14, to get to 5-3 this season.

But when the Rams travel to Reedley on Saturday, they’ll be looking to win more than just the game. They will be looking to win something back: the annual water pump that is on the line when these teams play.

“Just being able to look at that trophy, and seeing over 40-50 years of this game being played,” said Reedley College head coach Rob Hartenfels. “And we keep telling the players, just the amount of tradition that’s in this game might be the best in California, if not in the country when it comes to a rivalry game. And not too many junior college games have a trophy they get to play for.”

The first ‘Battle for the Pump’ game took place in 1972. It was created to ‘pump up’ the spirit in the rivalry. Reedley College currently has possession of the pump, but prior to last year it had not been on the Tigers’ campus since 2009.

Kickoff between Reedley at Fresno City on Saturday is at 1pm.