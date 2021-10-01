Fresno City hosts Butte College this weekend, 19 years after the “Aaron Rodgers Game”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, Fresno City College plays its homecoming game as the Rams welcome Butte College to Ratcliffe Stadium.

19 years ago, Fresno City also played Butte College at home…and faced quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Butte had a great season in 2002, a 10-1 record with a NorCal Championship. In that game in Fresno, Rodgers accounted for 468 total yards of offense, setting a school record.

But Fresno City College won the game.

“I think the score was 31-7 at halftime. We ended up winning, I think, 52-44? September 21st back then,” recalls Fresno City head coach Tony Caviglia. “We didn’t know much about him. He was from Paradise High School and I remember watching his high school highlight tape. Getting here we knew he could run, we knew he was a pretty good athlete.

“But, boy, we couldn’t touch him in the second half.”