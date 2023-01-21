FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College baseball season begins in less than one week. On Friday, the Rams host Cero Coso in the first game of a two-game series.

On Saturday, roughly 1,000 people showed up at Valdez Hall in downtown Fresno to support the Rams in their annual dinner.

Ron Scott was honored at the dinner.

Scott, who retired at the end of last year as the winningest coach in California community college history, spent 34 seasons with the Rams from 1989-2022.

“This week I went out to practice and it hit me that I wasn’t going to coach any more games,” he said. “So that, maybe, was the finality this week. But I’ve enjoyed myself since I retired. You know, it’s time to move on, I’m almost 70 years old.”

In 1989, Ron Scott took over the program from Len Bourdet. In 2023, Mitch Karraker will take over for Scott.

“He’s the best,” said Karraker. “He’s a players’ coach, everybody loves him. He taught me a lot about the game and how to mature.”

Added Connor Brogdon, current pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies who played for Ron Scott at FCC, “You know, his tutelage, if you will, along the way, is something that shaped me into the man and the player that I am today.”