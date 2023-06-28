BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KSEE/KGPE) – In 2014, Frank Ginda was a senior at Pacheco High School in Los Banos when he was named first team all-state for medium-sized schools by Cal-Hi Sports.

Nine years later, he is still playing football at a high level. On Wednesday, he was named the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Ginda, a linebacker for the Michigan Panthers, led the league in tackles this season with 104. He also had three interceptions and one sack.

Frank Ginda played collegiately in the Mountain West, starting for three years at San Jose State from 2015-2017. He is No. 9 on the Spartans’ all-time list for career tackles with 352, 19 of which he recorded in one game against Fresno State (October, 2017).