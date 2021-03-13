FPU men’s basketball team welcomed home after making history

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno Pacific men’s basketball team made history last night after playing in its first ever NCAA Division II Tournament in Golden, Colorado. They fell in a first-round heartbreaker to Biola by just two points, but on Saturday, there was a group of supporters to pick them back up.

Campus security escorted the team bus back to the FPU gym where family, friends and fans surprised the team and welcomed the Sunbirds with open arms and cheers.

“The outpouring has been insane,” said head coach C.J. Haydock. “We didn’t quite win at a super high level early on and now to see them rewarded and walk that journey with us… the outpouring on social media, the media coverage.”

“I think our guys took great pride in wearing Fresno across their chest last night on the national stage, that’s for sure,” Haydock added.

Even though it wasn’t the outcome the Sunbirds were hoping for, the support of the fanbase has meant the world to this Fresno Pacific squad.

“We’re just super glad and thankful that we were able to hear all the people cheering for us back here,” said Fresno Pacific senior Adrian Antunez. “When we got back, we had people waiting for us. Just super thankful to know that we have that support system here.”

Antunez’s teammate agrees.

“It means the world to us honestly,” explained senior Aamondae Coleman. “Knowing that your city has your back no matter what, win, lose or draw, we know we’re always gonna have our fans, our coaches, our family, our teammates.”

“The best coaches and teammates that a guy could ask for, and I thank God for that.” Coleman added.