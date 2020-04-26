Four Bulldogs sign undrafted free agent deals

FRESNO, Calif. — Four Fresno State players signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Running back Josh Hokit to the 49ers, defensive back Juju Hughes to the Rams, tight end Jared Rice to the Chargers and tight end Cam Sutton to the Panthers.

Dual-sport athlete Hokit was a walk-on at Fresno State, out of Clovis High School, and proved to be a secret weapon for the Bulldogs.

He was working on becoming a two-time All-American wrestler before his senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

