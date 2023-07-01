FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In the early 1920’s, a group of Fresno businessmen had a thought.

“One day, one of the guys just brought up the idea that we should build a golf course somewhere in Fresno,” said Kurt Smith.

That group chose land on the northeast side of town, near the San Joaquin River. It was not that far from the location of a fort built in the 1850’s that would give the course its name: Fort Washington Country Club.

“It’s come a long way from a grass and dirt field, which is what it was in 1923 when the club opened,” said Smith, a member of the club since 2004.

Over the years, some of the biggest names in golf have had a connection with Fort Washington. Olin Dutra, the club’s second head professional, won two majors in the 1930’s. LPGA Hall of Famers Patty Berg and Mickey Wright walked the fairways, as did the great Babe Zaharias.

The Associated Press named Zaharias, a ten-time major champion, the greatest female athlete of the 20th century.

“On the 16th hole, Babe unleashed a monster drive, and the hole was playing over 500 yards that day,” tells Kurt Smith. “And on her second shot, she flew the green.”

Tom Watson and Phil Mickelson, both major champions, each won Fresno State-hosted tournaments at Fort Washington. In 1980, Mark O’Meara and Fred Couples each received their PGA Tour cards at the course when it hosted the tour’s qualifying school.

“Freddie Couples was so broke, he came the beginning of the week and he slept in his car ’cause he couldn’t afford a hotel room,” said Alan Ehnes, Fort Washington Country Club’s Director of Golf.

The names ‘Couples’ and ‘O’Meara’ are still visible on the lockers in the clubhouse today. (Those lockers are the same lockers that were used at the 1992 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.)

Michael Jordan has played the golf course. So has Bob Hope. And Johnny Weismuller, an Olympic swimmer and an actor who played ‘Tarzan’ in 12 feature films.

Bob Fries, Fresno City College’s former track & field coach, set a world record at the course.

“Who knew that the fastest round of golf ever played was played at Fort Washington by one of our members,” said Smith. “Who played 18 holes in 38 minutes and 12 seconds, and still shot 81!”

But perhaps the craziest Fort Washington story of them all came from the late Mike Bakula.

In 1974, Bakula was enjoying a round of golf with some friends. At the same time, a small airplane was making laps around the course to spray for mosquitos. On the 12th tee box, Bakula pulled out his driver. He proceeded to hit his golf ball through the airplane’s windshield!

“I insist it was a, ‘hey watch this moment,’ but the people that were there kind of smirk and say, ‘no, it was an accident,'” said Kurt Smith. “Bounced off the pilot’s head, broke his headset and went out the side window.”

The pilot had to make an emergency landing nearby. Once on the ground, he headed straight for the clubhouse.

“They calmed him down and got him to leave, but they sent us a bill a couple of days later,” said Smith. “I think it was for over 200 dollars.”

Just a $200 footnote amidst a century of memories.