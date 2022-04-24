FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Major League baseball player Darryl Strawberry is in Fresno this weekend, speaking at CrossCity Christian Church.

Strawberry, who played 17 seasons in the bigs, is sharing his message of how he found religion.

“At the end of the day, we think it’s all about these earthly things,” said Strawberry. “I lived that life before and now have such a more impactful life doing ministry and doing what God’s taught me to do.”

At his lowest point, Strawberry was $3 million in debt and he did not have a driver’s license! Now, he travels the country, telling his story roughly 250 times each year.