Former Grizzlies manager Lenn Sakata managing against Fresno this week

SAN JOSE (KGPE) – Lenn Sakata used to be the manager of the Fresno Grizzlies.

That was back in 2002, when Fresno played at Grizzlies Stadium and was in its fifth season in the Pacific Coast League.

That was also when the Grizzlies were 30 games below .500, finishing the 2002 season with a record of 57-87.

That season did not define Sakata, who is managing against the Grizzlies this week. Sakata, the skipper for the San Jose Giants, has managed in the California League for eleven seasons. He leads the league in several managerial categories: wins, championships, playoff appearances, playoff wins and years managed.

Sakata also spent eleven seasons in Major League Baseball as a player, with the Brewers, Orioles, Athletics and Yankees.