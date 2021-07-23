Former Fresno State basketball player Pat Riddlesprigger shares family connection to the NBA Finals

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Pat Riddlesprigger talks about what it was like to experience the excitement of the NBA finals with his family including his grandson’s father, Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.  

Antetokounmpo has been in a long-term relationship with Riddlesprigger’s daughter, Mariah.  Video of Antetokounmpo’s loving embrace of Mariah and their son went viral.  The two are expecting their second child in the coming weeks.

For Riddlesprigger, whose storied career has taken him through the ranks as a player, coach, and now athletic manager for the Fresno Unified School District, says he was proud to see Antetokounmpo’s hard work pay off.

As for all of the excitement and witnessing the emotion following the game, Riddlesprigger says that it was hard to even put into words. It’s a moment he and the family will never forget. 

