Former FPU swimmer sets world record, wins gold medal at Paralympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 27: Robert Griswold of Team United States reacts after winning a gold medal and setting a world record during the men’s 100m backstroke – S8 final on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KSEE/KGPE) – Robert Griswold is a Paralympic champion.

Griswold, a two-time Paralympian who also competed in Rio, won the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in Tokyo. And he set a world record in the process, finishing in a time of 1:02:55.

“I worked for five years for this moment,” he said after the race. “I remember this record took a big jump down in Rio, and I was in that race, and I woke up the next day and said, ‘How can I get down to 1:02.90?’ I thought about it again and again, and said if I just kept a little bit better every day, it will click. Then one day it all clicked.”

Griswold was born and raised in New Jersey, but he swam at Fresno Pacific a few years ago.

In addition to the 100-meter backstroke, Robert Griswold is also competing in the men’s 200-meter individual medley, the men’s 400-meter freestyle and the men’s 100-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Paralympics.

