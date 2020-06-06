Former Diamond ‘Dog and first round pick, Ryan Jensen, weighs in on shortened MLB draft

As we continue to wait and see if Major League Baseball will have a season this year, the 2020 MLB Draft is still happening.

The draft will take place over two days, beginning on Wednesday, June 10th. It will only be five rounds compared to the normal 40 rounds.

Former Diamond ‘Dog ace Ryan Jensen, who was picked in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs (27th overall), told Sports Central that he feels bad for the current Fresno State players who were supposed to be drafted in the middle of late rounds this year.

“I think some of them should still get drafted. I hope they do. I mean those guys, I know what they can do. I’ve seen them play a bunch of times. I think they deserve to go in the top five rounds,” said Jensen.

“Maybe six or eight guys that should be drafted this year, I just feel for them. Oscar Carvajal, I really hope he gets drafted this year, I feel for him, he could’ve signed last year and it just sucks,” Jensen added.