BUDAPEST, Hungary (KSEE/KGPE) – The World Athletics Championships are similar to the Olympics in that the best athletes in the world compete, and they do so every other year.

Right now, the World Athletics Championships are taking place in Budapest, Hungary. Quincy Hall is there, and on Thursday he had a top-three finish in the 400 meters.

Hall, a native of Missouri, spent two years at College of the Sequoias in Visalia (from 2017-2018).

Quincy Hall qualified for the final in the 400 meters at the World Athletics Championships. During Thursday’s final, he ran the race in 44.37 seconds, a personal best; he finished in third place.

Quincy Hall won three state championships at COS: in the 400 meters, the 400 meter hurdles and the 4×400 meter relay. After his time in Visalia, he transferred to South Carolina where he was a national champion in the 400 meters as well as a first team all-American.

Hall is expected to compete again at the World Athletics Championships this weekend, in the 4×400 meter relay.