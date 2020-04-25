Former Central High star Jaylon Johnson drafted by Chicago Bears

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Former standout defensive back at Central High School Jaylon Johnson has been drafted by the Chicago Bears.

The announcement Friday made Johnson the 50th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He graduated from the University of Utah in just two-and-a-half years with a degree in strategic communications.

Speaking before the NFL Draft, Johnson said he wanted to set an example for the next generation.

“Just being able to show kids that if you do things the right way, if you go about working hard, and commit yourself to a craft, there’s nothing that you can’t do.”

