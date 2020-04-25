Former Central High star Jaylon Johnson drafted by Chicago Bears

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Former standout defensive back at Central High School Jaylon Johnson has been drafted by the Chicago Bears.

The announcement Friday made Johnson the 50th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He graduated from the University of Utah in just two-and-a-half years with a degree in strategic communications.

Speaking before the NFL Draft, Johnson said he wanted to set an example for the next generation.

“Just being able to show kids that if you do things the right way, if you go about working hard, and commit yourself to a craft, there’s nothing that you can’t do.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast